Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy to intensify, move northwards: IMD

June 08, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - New Delhi

It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days, IMD said

ANI

Fishermen community remove their Ships from the seashore as IMD issues alert against Cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, in Mumbai on June 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a notice, IMD said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards.

"In its earlier bulletin, IMD said the cyclone would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during the next 3 days. "VSCS BIPARJOY over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km sw of Mumbai.

It would intensify further gradually during next 48hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days," tweeted IMD.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.

