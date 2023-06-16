Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates | Biparjoy weakens into severe cyclone; 22 injured, power supply snapped in 940 villages in Gujarat

At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted as ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas

June 16, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat near Jakhau Port in the Kutch district on June 15 battering the State at a wind-speed of around 115 kmph and leaving a trail of destruction as it continues its landfall process over Pakistan and Rajasthan. The storm that made landfall on the coast of Gujarat as a very severe cyclonic storm has now weakened into a cyclonic storm and will continue to weaken into a depression by June 16 evening, the India Meteorological Department said.

IMD officials said that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on June 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation in Gujarat after cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall. PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also held a live meeting at the ‘war room’ on June 15.

At least 22 people were injured, while electric poles and trees were uprooted after Biparjoy’s landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas. In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, officials said.