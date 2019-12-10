National

Verdict in Unnao rape case involving expelled BJP MLA on December 16

more-in

CBI had finished recording the statements of witnesses on December 2

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgement in the case on December 16.

The CBI had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Mr. Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

In July, the car of the woman who had accused Mr. Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severly injured. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 7:27:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/verdict-in-unnao-rape-case-involving-expelled-bjp-mla-on-december-16/article30267729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY