ADVERTISEMENT

Venugopal Kasturi elected Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd.

September 01, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Venugopal Kasturi was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline

The Hindu Bureau

Venugopal Kasturi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Ltd, has been elected as Chairman of the firm. File photo. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

Venugopal Kasturi has been elected Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., the holding company of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd (THGPPL), the publishers of The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline and Sportstar. He was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline.

Mr. Kasturi, the younger son of The Hindu’s long-serving Editor G. Kasturi, is also the director of KSL Media Ltd., Kasturi Estates Private Ltd., KSL Digital Ventures, Chennai International Centre, and Sporting Pastime India Ltd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US