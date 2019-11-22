Venki Ramakrishnan to deliver TNQ Lectures

Venki Ramakrishnan, the recipient of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and currently the 62nd president of the Royal Society, will be the 2020 Speaker of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences. This will be the tenth edition of the lecture series.

The India-born Ramakrishnan will be lecturing in four cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and New Delhi. in January 2020.

Dr. Ramakrishnan has spent most of his research life on the ribosome, the cell structure necessary for making protein, and his proposed lecture, ‘My Adventures in the Ribosome’, is expected to be about his scientific journey. The lectures have been delivered by scientists who have made a significant impact on the life sciences.

The previous speakers included Shinya Yamanaka, the 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine and He won the prize, along with John Gurdon, for the discovery that mature cells can be converted into stem cells. The 2017 lecture was delivered by Mary-Claire King, a University of Washington geneticist. who pioneered the idea that breast cancer could be a heritable disease. She was awarded the 2018 Shaw Prize in Medicine.

Dr. Ramakrishnan was born in India, where he got his bachelor’s degree in physics from Baroda University. After 15 years of work on the components of the ribosome, his lab pioneered insights into how the ribosome “reads” the genetic code, and into various aspects of antibiotic function.