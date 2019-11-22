Venkaiah warns MPs on notices, disruptions

Giving a dressing-down to MPs, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that notices given by members for raising issues of public importance during Zero Hour will lapse if the proceedings in the morning session are adjourned over disruptions.

Members can raise any issue of national importance during Zero Hour between 11 a.m. and noon.

“Some people have developed a habit of disturbing the House in making their point of view and insisting it beyond a point and thereby stalling the House for a variety of reasons. Then the Chairman adjourns the House because I don’t want ugly scenes to be seen by the people,” Mr. Naidu said.

He would take serious action against those members who defied the Chair’s order. It was the Chairman’s prerogative to allow or disallow discussions under a particular rule, he said.

“Members think that automatically if they [notices] are not taken up today, they will be taken up tomorrow. Hereafter, except by taking special permission, they will not be repeated again,” he said.

The Chairman directed that no placards, newspaper articles, air purifiers or masks be displayed in the House. On Thursday, he pulled up former Minister and BJP MP Vijay Goel for waving masks and placards in the House.

Mr. Naidu objected to letters written to him being leaked in the media even before he received it. He said the Chair would not come under such pressure tactics.

The Chairman’s comments come against the backdrop of a letter written by Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut complaining about change in seat of party MPs after its exit from the ruling National Democratic Alliance. He said that moving his designated seat from the third row to the fifth was meant to “intentionally humiliate” his party and him. The letter was leaked to media, leaving little time for the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to respond.