Venkaiah recalls Mahatma’s view to shut Congress as a platform

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s “suggestion” to disband the “Congress as a platform” after India attained Independence in 1947.

Mr. Naidu also said everybody celebrated Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, which cleared the decks for the construction of a Ram temple.

The Vice-President was speaking as the chief guest to mark the 40th foundation day of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA), Anand, on the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) campus.

“Mahatma Gandhi gave two suggestions after Independence. First, he asked for the closure of the Congress as a platform. I am telling you for your information that the Congress was primarily a movement of people of different ideologies,” he said.

He recalled that people had gathered under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak with the goal to achieve Independence.

“They came together and fought for Independence. When Independence was achieved, that work (struggle) was finished and there was no need for any discussion,” Mr. Naidu said.

He said Mahatma Gandhi’s “second suggestion” to go back to villages is unfortunately forgotten. “We have (instead) shown our backs to villages,” he added.

The Vice-President said the Ayodhya verdict was celebrated by people.

“People are happy over a meaningful solution (to the Ayodhya dispute)...because we have put an end to these things and moved on. The solution has been welcomed by one and all,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also recalled the contribution by Verghese Kurien, known as the Father of White Revolution, who also played a crucial role in setting up IRMA and NDDB.

“I salute his memory, foresight, and the initiatives he had taken. And the result is for us to see. The regions where this Amul movement reached are developed and other areas are comparatively less developed. It’s not only a beautiful but also a dutiful place. When you combine beauty with duty, it becomes multi (sic).

“It was here that white revolution was conceptualised and implemented. Thanks to the nurturing efforts of Dr. Kurien and his team, including dairy farmers, India is today the world’s largest producer of milk,” he said.

The Vice-President also visited the house of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was born in the nearby village of Karamsad.