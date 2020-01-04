National

Venkaiah Naidu wants rules for complaints against Rajya Sabha members eased

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. File

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

Complaints against 19 MPs returned

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu wants the procedure to raise complaints against members to be eased after it emerged that action could not be taken against 19 members in the past four years because the complaints did not comply with the procedure.

He has asked the Committee on Ethics, chaired by BJP MP Prabhat Jha, to re-examine the rules. A review conducted by this committee last week revealed that 22 complaints against 19 members in the past four years had to be returned without examination since they did not comply with the procedure.

The complaints against 19 members — belonging to eight parties, the ruling as well as the Opposition, besides two Independents — were not taken up for a preliminary examination by the committee as they were not addressed to the authorities as prescribed in the rules.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has refused to divulge the names of the 19 members.

Since 1997, only two members have been expelled on the recommendations of the committee: one for taking money to raise questions and the other for misuse of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

Vijay Mallya resigned from the Rajya Sabha even before the committee’s recommendations were considered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Rajya Sabha
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 10:08:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/venkaiah-naidu-wants-rules-for-complaints-against-rajya-sabha-members-eased/article30480632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY