Venkaiah Naidu releases book on ISKCON founder

July 25, 2022 03:45 IST

The book is a tribute to Srila Prabhupada on his 125th birth anniversary

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu released here, on Sunday, “Sing, Dance and Pray”, a biography of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The book is authored by historian Hindol Sengupta.

Mr. Naidu said bhakti runs through the veins of Indians. “It is very important for our younger generation to get back to our roots and follow the path of non-violence, spirituality and universal brotherhood,” he said and added that the book was a fitting tribute to Srila Prabhupada on his 125th birth anniversary. “His life showed us the unique path of supreme consciousness, ethereal lasting inner peace and salvation,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu added that Srila Prabhupada embraced those discarded by society and brought joy and fulfilment to their lives. “ISKCON has worked on uplifting the masses through non-sectarian universal methods of worship,” he said.

He praised ISKCON Bangalore’s spirit of service that led to the birth of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which has become the world’s largest NGO-run school lunch programme. “The service rendered by Akshaya Patra to underprivileged children and communities is truly commendable. ‘Share and Care’ is the core of our Indian philosophy and we must continue following it for a better tomorrow”, said the Vice President.

Apart from Mr. Naidu and Dr. Sengupta, Madhu Pandit Dasa - President, ISKCON-Bangalore and Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and Chanchalapathi Dasa - Senior Vice-President, ISKCON-Bangalore and Vice-Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, were present at the event held at the official residence of Mr. Naidu.

