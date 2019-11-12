Venkaiah Naidu convenes meeting of leaders of various parties ahead of Winter Session

Ahead of the historic 250th session of Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of leaders of various parties in the House on November 17.
The meeting will be held at Mr. Naidu’s residence.
The ensuing session also coincides with the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly and celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
This session also follows a highly productive 249th session of Rajya Sabha, the best in last many years.
The Winter session of Parliament begins on November 18 and is likely to end on December 13.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor