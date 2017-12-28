Venkaiah Naidu cautions MPs on remarks against Pakistan

While External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Parliament on Thursday that Pakistan presented the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav as “widows” by making them remove their mangalsutra and bindi during a highly-controlled meeting in Islamabad earlier this week, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said any “unwanted comment” made by Members of Parliament in India could impact the chances of getting him back.

Concurring, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said “shrill voices” raised here could harm Mr. Jadhav. However, Mr. Azad said the misbehaviour with Mr. Jadhav’s family was “misbehaviour with wives and mothers of 130 crore Indians,” leading to thumping of desks, by parliamentarians including by BJP president Amit Shah, who was sworn in as Rajya Sabha member recently.

Ms. Swaraj made identical statements in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha on Mr. Jadhav’s meeting with mother Avanti and wife Chetna. on December 25, accused Pakistan of turning an emotional moment into “an instrument to further its propaganda.”

Following the statement, members cutting across all party lines in both Houses voiced full-throated supported for the government.

Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan J.P Singh, who accompanied the family for the meeting, was present in Parliament when the Minister’s made the statement.