Venkaiah, Modi pay tributes to teachers on Teachers’ Day

05 September 2020 12:19 IST

It is a day to thank all the teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption, the Vice President said

New Delhi Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the Teacher’s Day.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said it is a day to thank all the teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption.

“Wishing you all a very happy Teachers’ Day. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted Quoting Naidu.

“Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also paid tributes to Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

“He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian,” the Vice President said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation.

“Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation’s glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes,” Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his speech in the last month’s Mann Ki Baat broadcast.

“Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.