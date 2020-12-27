Vehicular documents’ validity extended till March 31

The Ministry said the extension would help citizens in availing transport services while adhering to social distancing norms. File Photo.

Move aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday said it had issued an advisory to States and Union Territories to extend the validity of vehicular documents, including drivers’ license, registration certificate and permits, till March 31, 2021.

In a statement, the MoRTH said the decision was taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry had issued similar advisories to extend the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, on March 30, June 9 and August 24. The validity of documents, including all types of permits and fitness certificates, were extended till December 31.

The latest advisory said, “Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021.”

The Ministry said the extension would help citizens in availing transport services while adhering to social distancing norms. The Ministry statement said the States and UTs were asked to implement the “advisory in letter and spirit so that the citizens, the transporters and various other organisations which are operating under this difficult time during the pandemic may not get harassed or face difficulties”.