NationalNagpur 29 August 2021 04:57 IST
Vehicle in Union Minister Gadkari's convoy meets with accident in Nagpur
Updated: 29 August 2021 00:44 IST
Mr. Gadkari was returning from a function when the incident took place near his residence.
A police jeep in Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's convoy rammed into a truck at the Chhatrapati square here on Saturday night.
No person was injured in the incident but the jeep was badly damaged, a police official said.
A truck driver applied brakes when the signal turned red at Chhatrapati Square and the police jeep leading the convoy of seven vehicles rammed into it, the official said.
