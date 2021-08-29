National

Vehicle in Union Minister Gadkari's convoy meets with accident in Nagpur

PTI Nagpur 29 August 2021 04:57 IST
Mr. Gadkari was returning from a function when the incident took place near his residence.

A police jeep in Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's convoy rammed into a truck at the Chhatrapati square here on Saturday night.

No person was injured in the incident but the jeep was badly damaged, a police official said.

A truck driver applied brakes when the signal turned red at Chhatrapati Square and the police jeep leading the convoy of seven vehicles rammed into it, the official said.

