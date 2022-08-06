India

Varun Gandhi takes ‘muft ki revdi’ swipe at government with list of defaulters

File | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.
PTI New Delhi August 06, 2022 15:56 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 16:09 IST

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Saturday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “muft ke revdi” (freebies) comment, saying loans up to ₹10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen were waived in the last five years.

Mehul Choksi and Rishi Agarwal top the list of those who received “muft ki revdi”, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing a government reply in Parliament about the top 10 defaulter firms. Choksi and Agarwal are associated with two of those firms.

“The same Parliament that expects the poor to express thanks at receiving five kg grains also says bad loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen have been waived in the last five years. Who has the first right over the government treasury?” Gandhi asked.

He was apparently referring to another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP’s remarks during a debate in Parliament that Modi has been providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people since the COVID-19 outbreak. The government deserves praise for this, the MP had said.

