Varna and caste system should be discarded, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

“Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel,” the RSS chief said

PTI Nagpur
October 08, 2022 02:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 7 said the concepts like  varna and  jaati [caste] should be completely discarded. Speaking at a book release function in Nagpur, he said the caste system has no relevance now.

In Vajrasuchi Tunk written by Dr. Madan Kulkarni and Dr. Renuka Bokare, the RSS chief said social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and led to damaging consequences.

Also Read
Religion-based population balance can no longer be ignored: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Referring to the claim that the  varna and caste system originally did not have discrimination and had its uses, Mr. Bhagwat said if today someone asked about these institutions, the answer must be that “it is past, let’s forget it.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The RSS chief said, “Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel.”

He also said the previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Also Read
RSS chief’s population control call clashes with Centre’s affidavit in Supreme Court

“There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won’t happen because everybody’s ancestors made mistakes,” Bhagwat added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
discrimination
non government organizations (NGO)
Caste
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app