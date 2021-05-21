Variable DA for workers in Central sphere revised

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021

The Labour Ministry has notified and revised the rate of variable dearness allowance (VDA) for different categories of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, with effect from April 1.

It is expected to benefit about 1.50 crore workers.

The rate of wages — including variable dearness allowance area wise — per day for the unskilled, semi-skilled/unskilled supervisor, skilled/clerical and highly skilled employees engaged in construction or maintenance of roads/runways/building operations ranges from ₹431 to ₹854. It varies from ₹431 to ₹645 for those in sweeping/cleaning and loading/unloading works.

For the unarmed watch-and-ward workers, the wages range from ₹609 to ₹784 and from ₹714 to ₹853 per day for those armed.

In the agriculture sector, for the unskilled, semi-skilled/unskilled supervisor, skilled/clerical and highly skilled workers, the wages range from ₹372 to ₹540 per day, and for the unskilled, semi-skilled/unskilled supervisor, skilled/clerical and highly skilled workers in the mining sector, they vary from ₹431 (above ground) to ₹840 (below ground).

“The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau. The average CPI-IW for the months of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision,” said a Labour Ministry release.

“This will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in central sphere across the country,” said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. “This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times.”

The rates fixed for scheduled employment in central sphere are applicable to the establishments under the authority of Central government, Railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the Centre. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

“The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere,” said the Ministry.