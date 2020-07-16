Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai

16 July 2020 18:18 IST

P. Varavara Rao, 81, who was admitted to the State-run JJ Hospital, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He is not showing any signs of COVID. He is stable and will be shifted to another hospital as we are a non-COVID hospital,” Dr. Ranjeet Mankeshwar, Dean of JJ Hospital told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao was taken to the hospital from the Taloja Central Jail on July 13 and admitted in the neurology department after he complained of giddiness.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Romila Thapar, others write to Maharashtra govt, NIA urging immediate medical care for Varavara Rao

On July 14, superintendent of JJ Dr. Sanjay Surase said some tests and investigations needed to be carried out on Mr. Rao. He refused to disclose any more details.

Mr. Rao’s appeal against the rejection of his interim medical bail by a sessions court will be heard in the Bombay High Court on July 17.

Also read: Medical treatment appeal for Varavara Rao

Mr. Rao’s daughter, Pavana, had said the family was not informed about his being shifted from jail to the hospital. “We had called in the morning on July 13 and were told by the Superintendent of Taloja that Mr. Rao was doing absolutely fine,” she told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao was said to have been incoherent and delirious when he called his family on July 11 and had spoken about his parents’ funeral that took place decades ago.

Vernon Gonsalves, 61, co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon case who takes care of Mr. Rao inside the prison, told the family that he was unable to walk, go to the toilet and brush his teeth on his own.