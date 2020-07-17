Varavara Rao may have dementia, say doctors

Mumbai

The Poet-activist was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, has been in jail since 2018.

Poet-activist P. Varavara Rao, 81, undergoing treatment at the State-run St. George Hospital, might have dementia, doctors have said.

“Mr Rao is doing absolutely fine as far as COVID-19 is concerned. However, some neurological tests are being conducted and we are looking at dementia,” Akash Khobragade, Superintendent at St. George Hospital, told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao was brought to JJ Hospital on July 14 from Taloja Central Jail. He was shifted to St. George Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16.

His appeal against the rejection of his interim medical bail by a sessions court was listed to be heard by the Bombay High Court on Friday. It is now likely to come up for hearing on July 20.

Mr. Rao was apparently incoherent and delirious when he called his family on July 11. He had then spoken about his parents’ funeral that took place decades ago.