Varanasi weavers mortgaging homes and jewels: Priyanka

NEW DELHI

01 July 2020 22:10 IST

She demands a financial package for small entrepreneurs and artisans

Weavers in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, are being forced to mortgage their homes and jewels to sustain themselves as their trade has stopped, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday.

Full coverage on coronavirus

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at an event told the Prime Minister that lakhs of jobs are being provided in small and medium industries. But the reality is that weavers in the Prime Minister’s constituency and the pride of Varanasi are being forced to live by pledging their jewellery and houses. Their work has come to a standstill during the lockdown,” she wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Advertising

Advertising

“The condition of small entrepreneurs and artisans is bad. Instead of propaganda, only a concrete financial package can pull them out of the crisis,” she said, tagging a news report that highlighted the plight of the weavers.

For two days in a row, the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh has been targeting the State government over its claims of creating a large number of jobs.

Full coverage: Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

On Tuesday, she targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and alleged that his government was trying to cover up “massive unemployment” through advertisements. “The Uttar Pradesh government made several announcements relating to job creation at an event held recently. But the labourers on the ground have a different story to tell. There is no work in U.P., which is why everybody has been forced to return to their previous places of work. According to data, around 1.5 lakh people from U.P. have already returned to Mumbai,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet.