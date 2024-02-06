ADVERTISEMENT

Varanasi district court admits plea for seeking ASI survey in remaining cellars inside Gyanvapi mosque

February 06, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees gather outside the Gyanvapi complex to offer prayers on February 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after a Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to perform prayers at one of the four cellars beneath the Gyanvapi Mosque, the court has admitted another plea seeking to conduct archeological survey in the remaining cellars. The case has been posted to February 15.

Lawyers of Anjum Intezamiya Mosque committee said they will file objections to the same.

The petitioner, Rakhi Singh, who is plaintiff no. 1 in the pending Shringar Gauri worshipping suit of 2022 at a Varanasi court, maintained that the survey of the remaining cellars was necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

A court in Varanasi on January 31 allowed puja to be conducted inside the ‘Vyas ka tehkhana’. Within hours, the Varanasi district administration ensured its compliance, and puja is being performed inside the cellar since then. Anjum Intezamia Masjid Committee, which runs and manages the Gyanvapi mosque, has appealed against the order in Allahabad High Court.

