Varanasi court permits Hindu side to offer prayers at basement of Gyanvapi mosque complex

January 31, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

In a major victory for the Hindu side, a Varanasi district court on January 31 granted rights to the Hindus to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha also asked the District Magistrate to takeover the basement and ensure that the puja starts in next 7 days.

The court allowed a priest’s kin the right to worship deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said.

“...puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform puja... Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days,” Mr. Jain said.

Meanwhile, a mosque committee has said that it will approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the judgment.

The mosque has four ‘tahkhanas’ (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here. Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume puja.

(With inputs from Agencies)

