Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

July 21, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Varanasi

The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque. A Varanasi court on July 21 ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra. | Photo Credit: -

A Varanasi court on July 21 ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.

The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey to determine if the mosque was built at the site of a Hindu temple.

The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.

The petition filed by the Hindu group had sought a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.

