Vande Bharat mission phase 4 from July 3

The fourth round of the Vande Bharat mission, meant for the repatriation of Indians from around the world, will begin from July 3.

According to an MEA official, it will focus on bringing back Indians from the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore, among others from where a large number have registered to return.

Last week, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said nearly 1,050 flights will be planned in the phase. Private Indian airlines will handle 750 of them and Air India the rest.

Since the commencement of the mission on May 8, nearly 700 flights have repatriated 1,50,00 Indians. The MEA said over 5 lakh people had registered to return via sea, land and air and 3.6 lakh had already come back.