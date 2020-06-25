National

Vande Bharat mission phase 4 from July 3

About 1,050 flights have been planned for the phase. Private Indian airlines will handle 750 of them and Air India the rest.

About 1,050 flights have been planned for the phase. Private Indian airlines will handle 750 of them and Air India the rest.   | Photo Credit: PTI

It will focus on the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore

The fourth round of the Vande Bharat mission, meant for the repatriation of Indians from around the world, will begin from July 3.

According to an MEA official, it will focus on bringing back Indians from the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore, among others from where a large number have registered to return.

Read | Vande Bharat mission: U.S. may bar Air India from operating charter flights

Last week, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri said nearly 1,050 flights will be planned in the phase. Private Indian airlines will handle 750 of them and Air India the rest.

Since the commencement of the mission on May 8, nearly 700 flights have repatriated 1,50,00 Indians. The MEA said over 5 lakh people had registered to return via sea, land and air and 3.6 lakh had already come back.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 8:55:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vande-bharat-mission-phase-4-from-july-3/article31917002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY