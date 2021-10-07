National

Vandalisation of gurdwara in Kabul raises concern not only for India but for world as well: MEA

The Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The vandalisation of a gurdwara in Kabul raises concerns not just for India but for the world and the international community must continue to insist on fulfilling goals outlined in a UN Security Council resolution, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. According to reports, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul was vandalised two days ago.

"Obviously it raised concerns not just for us, but I suppose across the world. It is important that the international community continue to insist on the fulfilment of goals outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the issue at a media briefing.

The UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan was adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the powerful body.

Mr. Bagchi said issues relating to the Afghan situation figured during U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's talks in India on Tuesday, adding there was a need to ensure that terrorism does not emanate from Afghan soil.

"We highlighted our perspective on role of Pakistan and what are our concerns regarding that," Mr. Bagchi said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 8:05:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/vandalisation-of-gurdwara-in-kabul-raises-concern-not-only-for-india-but-for-world-as-well-mea/article36880720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY