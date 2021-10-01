National

Validity of vehicle documents extended

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 01 October 2021 03:03 IST
Updated: 01 October 2021 03:03 IST

Vehicle permits, driving license and documents related to vehicle registration and fitness will be valid till October 31, according to a government advisory.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the deadline for these documents for the seventh time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The advisory covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or will expire by October 31. ENDS

