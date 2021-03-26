Validity of driving licenses, documents extended

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 20:31 IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued an advisory on Friday to all States and Union Territories extending the validity of driving licenses, permits and registration documents till June 30.

“Documents which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021,” the Ministry said in a letter to the DGPs, Principal Secretaries and Transport Commissioners of all States and UTs.

This is the fourth extension by the government since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter says, “this may be the last advisory in this regard”, indicating there may not be any further extensions.

