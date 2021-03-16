Vaccines to foreign countries not at the expense of Indians, says Harsh Vardhan

A healthy balance is being maintained and WHO criteria being followed: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that vaccines to foreign countries are not being sent at the expense of Indian citizens.

He said on Monday alone, 30 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 and till now up to 3 crore people have been inoculated.

“A healthy balance is being maintained. Yesterday over 30 lakh people got the vaccines. The criteria has been fixed according to World Health Organisation and other international standards, it is a dynamic process. Even today among the priority groups if anyone who wants a vaccine, can register on COWIN portal and get vaccinated, vaccine is free in all government hospitals, private hospitals can only charge ₹250, ₹100 has been fixed for hospital arrangements,” he said while responding to members during the question hour. He said that as a strategy the price of vaccines has been fixed at ₹150.

He said that 5.94 crore doses of vaccines have been sent to 72 foreign countries till now.

“Science is global, the technology could be local but the benefit should be shared with all,” the Minister said.

As per health ministry data till 7 am on Tuesday (59th day of the vaccine drive), total 3.29 crore people received the vaccine but only 45,99,549 people were administered both the doses.

Congress member Shakti Sinh Gohil rued the slow pace of vaccination and said that so far only 0.35% population has been vaccinated. “At this rate it will take 18 years to complete the vaccination process of entire population,” Mr. Gohil said.

To a question by Sukhram Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party if arrangements could be done for people above 60 years to get vaccinated at home, the minister replied, “the issue has been flagged to us but everyone who is vaccinated at hospitals is required to be kept under observation for 30 minutes. The matter will be raised before an expert committee and if it does not compromise their health, It can be considered,” he said adding that ₹35,000 crore has been allocated for vaccines in the 2021-22 union budget.

When asked about the efficacy of vaccines against U.K, South African and Brazillian variant of COVID-19, the minister replied, “..the efficacy of the vaccines on the mutants, right now, the experts are of the opinion, particularly, about one vaccine, they are very clear that this is also very, very effective on the possible mutations also.”

He said that the Central Health Ministry, especially, the NEGVAC or the National Expert Group, keeps in touch with all the latest developments happening anywhere in the country and also outside the country.