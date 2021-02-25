Coronavirus | Vaccines to be offered at central health scheme, PM-JAY hospitals

VISAKHAPATNAM , ANDHRA PRADESH : 25/02/2021 : Women police personnel being administrated COVID-19 vaccine at IV Town police station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Feb 25, 2021. Photo : K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu

NEW DELHI

25 February 2021 20:36 IST

List of co-morbidities, cost of vaccination to be announced soon: Ministry

The Union Health Ministry will soon issue the format of the medical certificate required by beneficiaries in the 45+ category with co-morbidities who have become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from March 1 along with those above 65 years population.

“The government will also require beneficiaries to register on the CoWIN app — along with Aadhaar card details, photo ID and signed medical certificate (if needed) to get the details of where and when to get the vaccine. We are getting queries about older persons not being able to use the app and their registration. This is also being looked into,” said a senior Ministry official.

The Ministry is also yet to release the list of co-morbidities or the cost of the vaccination in private medical care sector. “Announcement will be made soon,” a health official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Ministry in a release on Thursday added that an advisory has been issued to States/UTs to expand COVID-19 vaccination sessions to all public health care facilities along with Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) empanelled hospitals from March.

“A meeting was held with all States/UTs on Wednesday to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination drives and focus on improving pace of vaccination,” the Ministry added.

A total of 1,30,67,047 COVID vaccination doses have been administered till 6 p.m. on Thursday as per the provisional reports issued by the Ministry which added that Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra registered the largest number of vaccination on Thursday.

“No case of serious/severe AEFI/death attributable to vaccination has been reported till date. A new death has been reported in past 24 hours of a 52-year-old male from West Bengal who died seven days after the vaccination. The cause of death was found to be cardiogenic shock with acute kidney injury,” said the Ministry.

It added that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Lakshadweep have so far reported over 75% coverage of the first dose of vaccination among health care and frontline workers. This while four States/UT — Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry — have reported less than 50% coverage of registered health care workers for the first dose.

“Total of 3,95,884 vaccine doses were given till 6 p.m. today, the 41st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of these 1,51,373 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,44,511 health care workers received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight and 12,988 sessions were held till 6 p.m. today,” the Ministry said.