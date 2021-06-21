National

Vaccine strongest weapon to fight COVID-19, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

With a record number of Covid vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as “gladdening” and asserted that vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight the disease.

Over 75 lakh doses were administered till Monday evening on the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines coming into force. The final tally may still rise.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1.


