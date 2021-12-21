Vaccine complacency: A reality

Is declining disease incidence making India COVID complacent?

Two months ago, India crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore administered vaccines—for the first and second dose combined. By December, 10, ~81 crore of its adult population received its first dose, with ~51 crore also having received a second dose so as to be admitted in the once elusive, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 club. While the figure is laudable for a developing country, it's important to continue examining our progress, especially as this impressive feat is occurring along with a dramatic decline in disease incidence since the peak of the second wave and a looming possible third wave driven by the new Omicron variant.

Today, it is crucial to understand that our present situation holds the potential for people to develop ‘vaccine complacency’—an attitude to delay getting inoculated. Vaccination trends from CoWin data indicated strong evidence of vaccine complacency in India between mid-September- end of October — a dramatic decline in daily dosage at a time when supply was no longer a problem. The sticky month-long trend resulted in the Centre asking the States to urge its first dose beneficiaries to get fully vaccinated, over a review of the COVID-19 vaccination drive (19th Oct 2021). Clearly, many people reportedly missed, and continue to miss their second dose — so just how far behind are we? And is it a pan-India problem?

Public Data

The nature of the CoWin dashboard makes it difficult to make one-to-one inferences about the quantum of people missing their second dose. Data is available on total first and second dose as well as total administered doses of Covaxin and Covishield, but since the recommended gap between the two doses of the two vaccines is different and has moved over time, one has to estimate the lags in second dose uptake.

To estimate these lags, we used the outer recommended limits of getting vaccinated, i.e., 16 weeks for Covishield and 6 weeks for Covaxin through data accessed on 10th December. The long outer gap between the two doses for Covishield (90% of all doses administered nationally) implies that people due for their second dose in December only got their first dose in August/September. It is important to recognise that our estimate on missed second doses will potentially be an underestimate as it does not capture the developing vaccine complacency – at worst hesitancy – for ~35 crore people who got their first jab between September and December.