Vaccine approval is a leap of science, not faith, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi

04 January 2021 20:01 IST

Indigenous vaccine demonstrates India’s self reliance, the Vice-President said.

Amidst controversy over alleged “hasty” approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for the indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech along with Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the approval to the two vaccines is a grand leap of science and not of faith.

Putting his weight behind Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, in a Facebook post, Mr. Naidu wrote, “India’s indigenous vaccine has certain unique features based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve kudos for foresight, perseverance and fruition of spirited efforts.”

He said it is a clear victory of science.

“Vaccines were the only armour to return to a life of safety and security. Spirited scientific efforts came to the rescue of the anxious humanity in quick time in the form of the much-awaited vaccines. It is a clear victory of science,” Mr. Naidu noted.

India’s authorisation of two vaccines for restricted use in emergency situations, Mr. Naidu said, is the first step in “our graded approach to get rid of the disease”. Targeting opposition leaders and other naysayers, Mr. Naidu said all laid down protocols have been followed while giving these approvals.

“Development and administering of vaccine is guided by a stringent regime of protocols and strict monitoring of attendant data. There is no place for any compromise for any reason given the implications of any lapse in the chain. The regulator has assured the nation of due diligence in giving it’s nod to the two vaccines,” Mr. Naidu wrote.

The indigenous vaccine demonstrates India’s self reliance.

“India’s leap of science with the vaccine announcement is a clear manifestation of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. it demonstrates what a self-reliant India means not only to its people but also to that of the rest of the world,” Mr Naidu wrote.