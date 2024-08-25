'Vacancies, pay, health, basic amenities': RDSO report flags challenges train controllers face

A study by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which functions under the Railway Ministry, has found that train controllers face multiple challenges at work including "unattractive" pay scale, huge stress due to vacancy leading to health concerns, and a lack of basic amenities.

The report, which was submitted to the Railway Board recently, said section controllers perform high-strain jobs, their task made more difficult by around vacancy up-to 20%, medically de-categorised officers posted in the department and the absence of appropriate reward either in terms of money, or esteem and career growth.

Titled 'The challenges faced by Section Controllers in carrying out their duties effectively' the report aims at exploring improvements in selection procedure, training, and infrastructures for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of train operations.

"This mammoth activity is controlled by 68 operation centers over the IR network called the Divisional Control Office," the report says. The Divisional Control Office, situated at divisional headquarters, plays a vital role in the entire operation of the railway network.

The rail network in a division is subdivided into sections consisting of several stations. "The trains running over these sections are controlled and monitored by the Section Controllers working round the clock in shift duties on the Control board," the report mentions.

The RDSO team collected data from various divisional control offices and found that there are vacancies ranging from 15 to 24%.

"High vacancy in the cadre ultimately affects the working condition of the staff on roll. Under strenuous conditions, the quality of work also suffers. Administration also faces difficulty in managing the rest and leave of the staff. Therefore, vacancy in the cadre should be analysed on priority and effort should be made to fill up the vacancy," the report points out.

It says section controllers work 24x7 their shifts cannot be left unmanned.

"As per the roaster, Section Controller requires 30 hrs of weekly rest. But in the absence of adequate number of staff, sometimes the administration faces problems in arranging weekly rest or leave to Section Controllers. In a continuous work schedule, they feel burned out and their productivity gets affected," the report adds.

While identifying the reasons for the shortage of section controllers, the report said 75% of the posts are filled through selection from the feeder cadre of Station Masters (55%), train managers (10%) and train clerks (10%).

"The initial grade pay of Section Controllers has been made identical with the Station Masters grade pay (L/6) in the VIIth CPC. While, earlier the initial pay of Section Controllers was a grade higher (L/6) than the pay of SMs (L/5) and therefore, SMs were interested in applying for the post," the study says.

"But in the present selection process, there is reluctance from the SMs category to apply for the post of Section Controllers due to lack of any substantial financial gain. This situation has led to the shortage of staff in the Section Controller cadre resulting in further stress on the working strength of the Section Controllers," it adds.

Expressing concern over the current practice of inducting "medically de-categorized" staff in the control department as section controllers, the study says, "A person with any medical condition or handicap will have some restricting working condition where that person will be unable to meet the demand of the job."

The study has suggested several measures such as upgradation in the initial pay scale from grade pay 4,200 to grade pay 4,600 to make them more attractive for the feeder category candidates, introduction of an aptitude test in the recruitment/selection, extension in the duration of training period.

The team has also suggested the Railway Board reintroduce direct recruitment of section controllers through the Railway Recruitment Board which was discontinued in 2020.

It also said no controller should be allowed to work without undergoing the periodical refresher courses, the Study said.

