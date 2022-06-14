Vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools to be filled up soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan also said all vacant teaching- and non-teaching posts in higher education institutions will be filled at the earliest.

All vacant teaching- and non-teaching posts in higher education institutions (HEIs), Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be filled at the earliest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on June 14.

Mr. Pradhan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, said the two Ministries are committed to filling all vacancies in their respective Departments in the next 1.5 years.

“All vacant teaching & non-teaching posts in HEIs, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and other Departments will be filled up at the earliest.”

"Taking forward PM @narendramodi ji’s decision to recruit 10 lakh people in all govt. departments and ministries in mission-mode, @EduMinOfIndia and @MSDESkillIndia is committed to fill-up all vacancies in their respective departments in the next 1.5 years," the Minister said in a series of tweets.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government Departments and Ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half,” his office said on Tuesday.

“The direction from Mr. Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government Departments and Ministries,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The government's decision comes amid the Opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

"A significant people-centric decision that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youth," Mr. Pradhan said on the recruitment plan.