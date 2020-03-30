National

V-P Venkaiah Naidu asks Rajya Sabha MPs to donate salary to PM Cares fund

Setting an example, he has donated a month’s salary to the fund.

After urging Rajya Sabha members to use their MPLAD funds for fighting COVID-19, Vice-President and Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has now written to MPs requesting them to donate one month’s salary to the newly instituted PM Cares Fund.

