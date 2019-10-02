Uzbekistan, Turkey issue stamps in memory of Mahatma Gandhi

The government of Uzbekistan has issued a special postage stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The stamp is part of the “Outstanding personalities” series of its Postal department. A similar stamp was issued by Turkey’s Postal department.

According to a press release from Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications and the Postal department issued the stamp as a joint initiative. “The postage stamp has been published in the form of a postal block,” said a press note.

The size of the stamp is 52 x 37 mm and that of the block 100 x 90 mm. The stamp bearing the image of the Mahatma with the backdrop of Indian historic monuments was designed by Sulaimonova U and the image was sketched by Farmonova S.

This is one of the first reports of commemorative stamps from the Central Asian region which has received continued attention from the government of Prime Minister Modi. Similar stamps had been issued by several other countries in the past.

“Gandhi pioneered the independence of the Indian subcontinent, dedicated his life to eradicating racism and discrimination, reducing poverty, making everyone equal and free,” said the Turkish postal department PTT in a press note.