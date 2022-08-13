'Utterly horrified and shocked': Tharoor on Rushdie attack

The writer was stabbed by a New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage in Western New York.

PTI New Delhi
August 13, 2022 14:11 IST

Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor at his residence in New Delhi on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY

Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was "utterly horrified" by the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie in New York and expressed concern over whether a creative expression can be free and open.

Mr. Rushdie was on a ventilator with a damaged liver and may lose one of his eyes after he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by a man on stage at a literary event in upstate New York.

The Mumbai-born controversial author, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage on Friday while he was being introduced at the event of the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

"Utterly horrified & shocked by the stabbing of @SalmanRushdie. Wish him a speedy & complete recovery from his wounds, even though, with a sinking heart, I recognize that life for him can never be the same again," Mr. Tharoor tweeted.

"A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free & open," he said.

Mr. Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery.

The writer has also won the Booker Prize for his novel "Midnight's Children".

