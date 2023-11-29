HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Workers kept under observation at AIIMS-Rishikesh 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the rescued workers, and handed over a cheque of ₹1 lakh to each of them for staying hopeful and motivated through the ordeal

November 29, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Silkyara

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquires about the condition of a worker rescued from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel at a community health centre, in Chinyalisaur, on November 29, 2023.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquires about the condition of a worker rescued from the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel at a community health centre, in Chinyalisaur, on November 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 41 workers, who were pulled out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, were airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with each worker personally; he also handed them a cheque of ₹1 lakh each as ‘appreciation’ for remaining motivated and hopeful through the 17 hazardous days.

The Chief Minister also announced ₹50,000 each to the rat-hole miners who manually dug through nearly 18 metres inside the tunnel after all the drilling machines had failed.

ALSO READ
The unsung heroes of Silkyara tunnel rescue

“What we gave them is not compensation but appreciation,” Mr. Dhami said adding that it was due to the high moral courage and patience of the workers as well as the tireless hard work of all the agencies and personnel involved in the rescue operation, that a victory was achieved after 17 arduous days.

Also read: Licked water dripping from rocks, ate ‘muri’ to survive

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly keeping an eye on the operation to safely rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel and he was always concerned about the well-being of the workers. Both the Centre and State government’s commitment to saving the precious lives of the workers finally witnessed a fruitful end. The unwavering faith shown by the family members as well as the public, has played an important role in making this extremely complex, challenging, and risky rescue operation successful,” the CM said.

In a briefing regarding the health of the rescued workers, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS-Rishikesh, Meenu Singh said that the vitals of all the workers are normal.

“We have done some basic preliminary investigations to inspect their electrolytes and to ascertain their blood parameters. The report will be soon come in, and we will also be doing their ECG, just to see if there is any effect on the heart,” Ms. Singh said.

CM Dhami also spoke to the mother of Pushkar, one of the trapped workers who belonged to Uttarakhand’s Tanakpur. “I have fulfilled my promise to you that I will get your son out of the tunnel alive. I will send him home soon,” the CM told the assuaged mother over a phone call.

Meanwhile, the State government organised a special ‘Igaas’ celebrations at the CM’s residence in Dehradun to mark the celebrations of the Silkyara victory. The Chief Minister had also invited the families of the workers to celebrate Deepavali before they took buses to Rishikesh to meet their kin admitted in the AIIMS.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.