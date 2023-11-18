Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Authorities eye drilling from the top

November 18, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Uttarkashi

Rescue workers at the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi started exploring other ways to reach workers, including from the top of the mountain face through which the tunnel is being constructed, officials announced on Saturday. The longer 170 metre route from the top, running simultaneously with other approaches, may take far longer to bore through than the approximately 60 metres of rubble at the southern entrance.

Rescue workers in the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi district had worked on Saturday to install a third ‘auger machine’ to pierce past this rubble, behind which 41 workers are estimated to be sealed (government estimates previously pegged the figure at 40), but even late into the evening, this machine had not started drilling. Bhaskar Khulbe, a former advisor from the Prime Minister’s Office deputed to the rescue site, put forth a 4-5 day tentative timeline for the workers to get out through any of the approaches happening now.

Mr. Khulbe said that experts had met and agreed to drill into the mountain around the tunnel from all sides — above, from the sides, and from the other end of the under-construction tunnel in Barkot, simultaneously. These efforts will play out along with the initial plan to drill into the fallen rubble from the Silkyara side. All these approaches present far more rock and rubble to excavate before the workers can be reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous machine at the southern entrance, where the rubble is, had faced technical issues, and this one was flown in Saturday morning. The delays in installing the crawlable pipe through which the trapped workers can escape have led to heightened tensions between families of the workers, their fellow labourers, and local authorities.

“[Seven] days is not a small time,” Mrityunjay Kumar, a day shift worker from Bihar at the tunnel project complained, as workers surrounded police officials behind him. “There has been no end to this, just one new solution after the other. How many days will they [the workers] keep eating dry food?” Elsewhere, an official pleaded with relatives and workers to support rescue efforts, even as patience among the crowd ran thin.

“The entire administration from the Prime Minister’s Office to the State government to agencies are here to get the workers out,” an official from Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, the firm building the tunnel, told workers at the field office on site.

Authorities projected presence across all levels, as motorcades of officials from the State government crowded the narrow highways, helicopters touched down nearby with senior officials like an Officer on Special Duty with the Uttarakhand government and a Deputy Secretary with the Prime Minister’s Office, and a foreign expert from Australia visited the tunnel to provide counsel. A survey team led by a geologist trickled across the steep heights of the mountain face, carefully navigating behind the last pine trees on the slope. An excavator started digging in from above there late in the evening, an estimated 170 metres above the tunnel, to make way for a platform for a drilling rig.

And yet, the tip of the spear in all these efforts — the auger machine drilling through the rubble at the southern entrance, lay quiet for over a day, and there was no indication that any further progress on the heap was impending — a standstill of progress that has lasted well over 36 hours. The workers’ health conditions, officials insisted, were stable, with continued dry foods, water and medicine being supplied to them.

“It is important to strengthen the area first,” Mr. Khulbe said. “We don’t want to jeopardize rescuers’ lives,” he added, alluding to growing concerns among authorities that further drilling may lead to more rubble falling into the tunnel, endangering workers’ lives there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.