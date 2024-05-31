ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand wildfires flare up again after brief lull

Published - May 31, 2024 12:46 pm IST - Dehradun

“The blaze that broke out in Gauhari range of the reserve on May 30 affected around 1.5 hectares of forest cover,” Rajaji Reserve Director Saket Badola said.

PTI

Smoke rises from a forest fire, in Uttarkashi district, on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Forest fires have flared up again in various parts of Uttarakhand, with two major fire incidents in the Gauhari range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the trek route to Nilkanth Mahadev temple in Rishikesh.

Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires | Explained

The blaze that broke out in Gauhari range of the reserve on Thursday evening affected around 1.5 hectares of forest cover, Rajaji Reserve Director Saket Badola said on May 31.

“The fire in Gauhari range of the reserve has been brought under control but fire fighting continues in an area spread over one hectare in the forest near Pundrasu along the trek route to the Nilkanth Mahadev temple,” Mr. Badola said.

“The forests in Barahat, Mukhem, Dunda and Dharasu ranges besides Varunavat hills in the border district of Uttarkashi are also ablaze,” Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

“Forest guards, Quick Response Teams, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire brigade personnel are busy dousing the flames in Uttarkashi district,” he said.

The burning hills of Uttarakhand

After nearly a fortnight-long lull which saw a substantial decline in forest fire incidents, wildfires flared up on Thursday with fire incidents in 11 areas affecting more than 13 hectares of forest land across the State, Additional Chief Conservator of forest Nishant Verma said.

“There have been 1,167 forest fire incidents this season in which nearly 1,600 hectares of land have been affected,” he said. “Forest fires in Uttarakhand have so far claimed six lives and left five persons injured,” Mr. Verma said.

