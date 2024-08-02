GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand rains: Amit Shah speaks to Dhami to take update on rescue operations

Mr. Dhami thanked Mr. Shah for assuring him of all possible help in dealing with the situation

Published - August 02, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the devotees waiting for rescue during his visit to the areas affected by heavy rains in Kedarghati.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the devotees waiting for rescue during his visit to the areas affected by heavy rains in Kedarghati. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2 spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to enquire about the relief and rescue operations underway in the wake of damages caused by heavy rain in different parts of the state.

In a post on X, Mr. Dhami said the home minister was given detailed information about the operations that are being carried out on war-footing in the rain-hit areas.

Also Read:Delhi, Himachal, Uttarakhand rains LIVE

Mr. Dhami also thanked Mr. Shah for assuring him of all possible help in dealing with the situation.

"When the top leadership stands strongly with us in difficult times like this, it gives strength to all of us. Heartfelt thanks for your guidance Honorable Home Minister," Mr. Dhami said in the post.

Rain-related incidents on Wednesday night killed 14 people in different parts of the state besides inflicting extensive damage to roads and bridges in Tehri and Rudraprayag districts where an unspecified number of pilgrims are still stranded on the trek route to Kedarnath.

The IAF's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations underway en route to the Himalayan temple to speed up the evacuation exercise.

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath has temporarily been suspended for the safety of the pilgrims.

