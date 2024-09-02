GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand Police book 300 unidentified men for vandalising shops

A mob gathered at a market over the alleged molestation of a minor by a barber

Published - September 02, 2024 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Police said a mob, carrying sticks and iron rods, had vandalised shops belonging to Muslims and also assaulted a Muslim man.

Uttarakhand Police on Monday booked 250-300 unidentified persons for vandalising shops owned by Muslims in the Nandanagar market, following an alleged incident of molestation of a 14-year-old girl by a barber.

An FIR filed on the complaint of Sanjay Negi, Station House Officer (SHO) at the Ghaat police station, said that a mob, carrying sticks and iron rods, had vandalised shops belonging to Muslims and also assaulted a Muslim man.

Heavy police force was later deployed in the area as the locals continued with their protest demanding the arrest of the accused, who is alleged to have exposed himself to the minor girl.

The FIR stated that the angry mob was targeting a particular community.

“As soon as I reached the market area, the number of people had increased to around 250-300. They were getting agitated and abusing a particular community and started moving in a procession from Band Bazaar towards Purana Bazaar from the bridge on Tehsil Road. When I tried to stop these people citing peace and order, the agitated crowd pushed me out of the way. I informed my senior officials about this incident through telephone and demanded additional police force at the police station,” the FIR said.

The SHO in his complaint described how the crowd started beating a Muslim man even in the presence of police.

“We rescued him from the clutches of the crowd. After this, the agitated crowd started raising slogans against the people of a particular community and started vandalising shops of a particular community,” the FIR said.

District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana and Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar camped in the area to control the situation.

Acting swiftly on the complaint of the parents of the minor girl, police arrested the accused Arif Khan from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

