Uttarakhand landslips: Badrinath, Kedarnath Highways remain partially closed

The Badrinath National Highway was closed between Chamoli and Nandprayag for the second day on Saturday (August 24, 2024) with efforts under way to clear the debris brought down by landslips triggered by heavy rains.

Four labourers from Nepal were killed in a landslip in Rudraprayag district and one person was swept away in the Ganga in Haridwar district on Friday (August 23, 2024) after heavy overnight rain in various parts of Uttarakhand. National Highways to Kedarnath and Yamunotri were also blocked by landslips.

“The National Highway leading to the Himalayan temple of Kedarnath is blocked for traffic due to debris at Pursari and Nandprayag between Chamoli and Karnaprayag,” the District Disaster Management Centre said.

“The Badrinath National Highway is open for traffic between Rishikesh and Nandprayag. Light vehicles are coming and going from Nandprayag to Chamoli using an alternate route but heavy vehicles are waiting for the road to reopen at Chamoli and Nandprayag,” it said.

“The Kedarnath highway is closed at Kund due to a damaged bridge between Rudraprayag and Guptkashi. Vehicles are reaching Guptkashi through an alternate route,” the Rudraprayag district disaster management centre said.

“The road near Phata village, where the four labourers from Nepal were killed, has been reopened,” it said.

