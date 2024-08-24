GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand landslips: Badrinath, Kedarnath Highways remain partially closed

National Highways to Kedarnath and Yamunotri were also blocked by landslips

Updated - August 24, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 03:23 pm IST - Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand)

PTI
A JCB machine clears the debris after it blocks the Badrinath National Highway, in Chamoli on August 23, 2024.

A JCB machine clears the debris after it blocks the Badrinath National Highway, in Chamoli on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Badrinath National Highway was closed between Chamoli and Nandprayag for the second day on Saturday (August 24, 2024) with efforts under way to clear the debris brought down by landslips triggered by heavy rains.

14 killed in heavy rains in Uttarakhand; Kedarnath Yatra halted

Four labourers from Nepal were killed in a landslip in Rudraprayag district and one person was swept away in the Ganga in Haridwar district on Friday (August 23, 2024) after heavy overnight rain in various parts of Uttarakhand. National Highways to Kedarnath and Yamunotri were also blocked by landslips.

“The National Highway leading to the Himalayan temple of Kedarnath is blocked for traffic due to debris at Pursari and Nandprayag between Chamoli and Karnaprayag,” the District Disaster Management Centre said.

“The Badrinath National Highway is open for traffic between Rishikesh and Nandprayag. Light vehicles are coming and going from Nandprayag to Chamoli using an alternate route but heavy vehicles are waiting for the road to reopen at Chamoli and Nandprayag,” it said.

Kedarnath trek route repaired, reopened for pilgrims after 15-day closure

“The Kedarnath highway is closed at Kund due to a damaged bridge between Rudraprayag and Guptkashi. Vehicles are reaching Guptkashi through an alternate route,” the Rudraprayag district disaster management centre said.

“The road near Phata village, where the four labourers from Nepal were killed, has been reopened,” it said.

