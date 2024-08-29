GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand govt. reinstates IFS officers suspended for negligence in accidental death case

On the basis of the preliminary investigation and after due consideration by the State government, the two senior IFS officers were reinstated

Published - August 29, 2024 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fires this year.

Almora has witnessed the highest number of deaths in forest fires this year. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government reinstated two senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers who were prima facie suspended for negligence following the death of four forest department employees who died while dousing a forest fire in Almora’s Binsar wildlife sanctuary in June. Two other staffers who got injured in the same accident also succumbed to the wounds, later. The reinstatement took place after the departmental inquiry found that the deaths took place due to “judgement error”.

Uttarakhand this year saw over 1,300 forest fire incidents and 14 people have lost their lives in the same.

In the letter to reinstate Koko Rose, who was the forest conservator in the Kumaon division of Uttarakhand when the accident took place, it is said that the Head of Forest Forces report concluded that the incident was completely accidental and was caused by a “judgement error”.

On the basis of the preliminary investigation and after due consideration by the State government, Mr. Rose, is reinstated to the post of Forest Conservator, North Kumaon Circle, Almora.

“.....he is reinstated along with warning,” the letter reads.

The government also revoked the suspension of Dhruv Martolia, the then Divisional Forest Officer, Almora who is now given the same charge in Bageshwar district. The condition for his reinstatement is same, that the deaths of the forest staffers happened due to judgement error and he has been warned for future.

The preliminary investigation of the incident in question was conducted by Dhananjai Mohan. He refused to comment on the reinstatement of the two officers, who were suspended by the State in what was dubbed as ‘strict action’ by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

According to the sources in the forest department, the reinstatement of the officers took place after senior members of the IFS expressed displeasure and anguish over the government’s action against the officers.

Calling the action on IFS officers as “face saving exercise”, Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Uttarakhand Congress said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made it a habit to make fool of people and play with their emotions.

“When the forest fire were at peak and people were dying, Mr. Dhami suspended officials and pat his own back. Now when its monsoon and people have forgotten about forest fire, they have quietly reinstated the tainted officers by terming the deaths as judgement error,” says Mr. Dhasmana.

He further questioned whether the judgement error was of the IFS officers of the contractual staffers who, just to save the forests and people living around it, decided to put their own lives at risk.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.