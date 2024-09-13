GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttarakhand CM instructs SDRF to stay vigilant amid heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert

The Chief Minister has also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during this period

Updated - September 13, 2024 01:44 pm IST - Dehradun

ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed SDRF teams and District Magistrates to stay alert due to heavy rainfall. File

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed SDRF teams and District Magistrates to stay alert due to heavy rainfall. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, upon receiving information from officials, has instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and District Magistrates to stay alert due to heavy rainfall affecting various parts of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister has also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during this period. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts and an orange alert for other areas of the State.

According to the IMD, a depression currently over northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to move north-northwest and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours. This system centred near Bareilly, will bring scattered to broken clouds with 'intense convection' to southern Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

'Moderate to intense convection' is also expected over the rest of north Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall and gusty winds are anticipated in these regions.

In addition to these weather warnings, continuous rain in Nainital district has led to road closures. The Haldwani-Sitarganj road is currently closed due to excessive water flow in the Shernala area. Local residents, travellers, and drivers are advised to use alternative routes and only travel when conditions improve.

Published - September 13, 2024 01:27 pm IST

