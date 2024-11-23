ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand bypoll results 2024: BJP leading in Kedarnath

Updated - November 23, 2024 11:08 am IST - Dehradun

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing at the third spot

PTI

Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, in Rudraprayag district, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP’s Asha Nautiyal was on Saturday (November 23, 2024) leading in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath over Congress’ Manoj Rawat.

Snatching an early lead, she was leading by 1,005 votes at the end of the second round of counting.

The Kedarnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year necessitating a bypoll which was held on November 20.

Counting began amid tight security in Kedarnath at 8 a.m.

