Uttarakhand bypoll results 2024: BJP leading in Kedarnath

BJP’s Asha Nautiyal was on Saturday (November 23, 2024) leading in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath over Congress’ Manoj Rawat.

Snatching an early lead, she was leading by 1,005 votes at the end of the second round of counting.

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing at the third spot.

The Kedarnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year necessitating a bypoll which was held on November 20.

Counting began amid tight security in Kedarnath at 8 a.m.