Uttarakhand bypoll results 2024: BJP leading in Kedarnath

Published - November 23, 2024 10:39 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, in Rudraprayag district, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, in Rudraprayag district, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP’s Asha Nautiyal was on Saturday (November 23, 2024) leading in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath over Congress’ Manoj Rawat.

Snatching an early lead, she was leading by 1,005 votes at the end of the second round of counting.

Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing at the third spot.

Follow Bypolls election results LIVE updates on November 23

The Kedarnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July this year necessitating a bypoll which was held on November 20.

Counting began amid tight security in Kedarnath at 8 a.m.

