Uttarakhand: All five accused in Dehradun minor gang rape case arrested

Amid the ongoing investigation into the gang rape of a minor at Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police on Sunday (August 25, 2024) claimed to have arrested all five accused in connection with the case.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Singh, said that a case has been filed at Patel Nagar Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are currently working to gather evidence against the accused. SSP Singh also urged both electronic and print media, as well as online platforms, to avoid publishing unofficial information regarding the case.

"Only the official press releases issued by the police regarding this incident should be considered authorized and published. Apart from this, if anyone broadcasts or publishes any news related to the incident without any official information/confirmation, then the entire responsibility will be on the concerned party," he said.

SSP Ajay Singh also mentioned that under Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO) Act, it is written under the procedure for media: No person, from any type of media or studio or photography-related facilities, without having any complete or authenticated information, shall make any such report or comment on any child that may harm his reputation or violate his privacy.

The Dehradun SSP added that if any news is published or broadcast without any authenticated information regarding the incident, then, as per Section 23 of the POCSO Act, if the crime is found to have been committed, then legal action can be taken against the concerned person.