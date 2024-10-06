GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two stranded foreign mountaineers in Uttarakhand safely rescued after three-day ordeal

The mountaineers — Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom — were stranded since Thursday (October 3, 2024)

Updated - October 06, 2024 10:53 am IST - Gopeshwar

PTI
The two foreign women mountaineers were rescued by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

The two foreign women mountaineers were rescued by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday (October 6, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday (October 6, 2024) morning, the District Disaster Management Centre in Gopeshwar said.

The mountaineers — Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom — were stranded since Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Both are safe despite their ordeal lasting three days. Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Sunday (October 6, 2024) morning.

A joint operation by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority carried out over the past two days led to their safe evacuation.

Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday (October 4, 2024). They were joined by climbing trained SDRF personnel on Saturday (October 5, 2024) to assist in the operations hampered by fog and adverse weather conditions. The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The two got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak, situated at 6,995 metres.

Published - October 06, 2024 10:51 am IST

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.